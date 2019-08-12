Motorist Alert: School Starts Soon; Drive Carefully

As summer draws to a close, the next couple of weeks are when most Kansas students return back to schools across the state. AAA Kansas warns drivers to be especially vigilant for pedestrians during before- and after-school hours. Nearly one-third of all child pedestrian fatalities in the United States occur between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Through its annual ‘School’s Open – Drive Carefully’ public awareness campaign, AAA aims to help reduce child pedestrian fatalities and injuries.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling 25 miles per hour is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed as compared to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just ten mph faster.

“It’s that time when motorists need to avoid distractions, and be much more aware and careful, as students head back to schools,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “Kids will be walking and biking to school, getting on and off school buses and in and out of cars in carpool lines. All of these situations create extra hazards for drivers as well as the student pedestrians and bicyclists. In addition, many new, inexperienced teen drivers will be driving to school for the first time, creating additional concerns for traffic safety.”

Nearly one-fifth of traffic fatalities of children below the age of 15 are pedestrians, with more school-age pedestrians killed between the hours of 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. than any other time of day.

AAA Kansas is also encouraging the public to take AAA’s “Don’t Drive Intexticated” pledge against distracted driving. “With more distractions than ever and the school year about to begin, motorists need to make a new commitment to put the phone away and watch out for students,” said Steward. Motorists can sign the pledge online at www.aaa.com/dontdrivedistracted.

Keep kids safer with AAA Kansas’ seven life-saving tips for motorists: