Motorcyle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider was injured when he crashed into the back of an SUV on a Dickinson County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened late Saturday morning when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle rear-ended a Chevy Equinox on K-15 Highway. The SUV which was turning east onto 300 Avenue when the motorcycle crashed into it.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 64-year-old Johnny Wayne Stapleton from Yukon, Oklahoma, was flown to a Wichita hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries. The Driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The crash happened at 11:36 Saturday morning on K-15 Highway, mile marker 151 at 300 Ave.