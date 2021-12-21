Motorcyclist Involved in High-Speed Accident

A motorcyclist was cited for reckless driving yesterday after hitting a curb at a high rate of speed.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 4:15 p.m., a 2009 Honda CBR motorcycle was going south on Ohio St. at the intersection with Schilling.

An unknown vehicle pulled out in front the the motorcycle, causing it to swerve and strike a curb. The driver, 23-year-old Aaron Unruh of Wichita was launched from the bike at impact.

Unruh only received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Three witnesses reported that Unruh was going between 60-70 MPH at the time of the accident. He was wearing a helmet when the incident happened.