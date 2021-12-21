Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 23 °

Motorcyclist Involved in High-Speed Accident

KSAL StaffDecember 21, 2021

A motorcyclist was cited for reckless driving yesterday after hitting a curb at a high rate of speed.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 4:15 p.m., a 2009 Honda CBR motorcycle was going south on Ohio St. at the intersection with Schilling.

An unknown vehicle pulled out in front the the motorcycle, causing it to swerve and strike a curb. The driver, 23-year-old Aaron Unruh of Wichita was launched from the bike at impact.

Unruh only received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Three witnesses reported that Unruh was going between 60-70 MPH at the time of the accident. He was wearing a helmet when the incident happened.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Motorcyclist Involved in High-Speed...

A motorcyclist was cited for reckless driving yesterday after hitting a curb at a high rate of speed...

December 21, 2021 Comments

USDA Expands Partnerships for Conse...

Farming News

December 21, 2021

Rollover Crash, One Seriously Injur...

Top News

December 21, 2021

KSU Researcher Hopes to Kill Herbic...

Farming News

December 21, 2021

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcyclist Involved in ...
December 21, 2021Comments
Wildfires’ Shocking Toll
December 21, 2021Comments
One New COVID Death, 28 N...
December 20, 2021Comments
City Now Collecting Tree ...
December 20, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices