A Salina man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident Friday night.

Leon Hall, 38, was riding his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Canterbury and Glenshire in southwest Salina around 8 p.m. when he tried to turn left and wrecked.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Hall suffered significant injuries and was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Forrester said there is a possibility of alcohol being involved in the case.