A motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Centennial Road.

Police say 33-year-old Aaron Shippy was injured after his 2002 Honda left the road and entered the ditch in the 1200 block of Centennial Road early Saturday morning around 4:15am.

Police say speed was a factor in the crash and Shippy was cited for driving with a suspended license.