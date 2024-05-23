Motorcyclist, Fatally Injured After Crash

A beautiful Wednesday evening turned into a nightmare, after a fatal crash occurred on the 600th block of S Broadway.

A black 2020 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by Cody Soukup, was exiting out Club Car Wash to make a left onto S Broadway. Another vehicle was on N Broadway, waiting to turn into the same parking lot of Club Car Wash.

Soukup failed to yield which caused traffic to back up on the right lane of S Broadway toward Crawford st.

A motorcyclist riding a 2001 Harley Davidson went around the backed up traffic turning onto the left lane. Soukup proceeded to turn onto S Broadway where the motorcyclist made contact with the Soukup.

The motorcyclist stopped to avoid Soukup, but fell off the bike with their passenger skidding off into the road. The driver of the motorcycle slide into the back of an idle white 2000 Dodge Neon that was on the center lane, making a turn into a Dollar Tree.

The driver of the motorcycle was 60-year old, Steven Moore with his passenger, 64-year old Debra Dankenbring.

Dankenbring is severely injured but stable, while Moore was pronounced dead at Salina Regional.

According to Sgt. Chad McCary, the crash occurred at around 6:52 pm and are still investigating the scene.

Sgt. McCary would like to inform Salinans with summer approaching, motorcycles will be seen alot more on the road and to be alert.