Two Salina men were cited for reckless driving after their motorcycles collided near Barkley Park on Thursday.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 27-year-old Brandon Sanders was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after his 2006 Suzuki collided with a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by 34-year-old Cody Meceldery.

Witnesses told police the two had been doing wheelies and spinning donuts in the lot just prior to the crash.