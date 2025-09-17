Motorcycle vs Tractor Crash Kills One

A Colorado man was killed in northern Kansas in a crash involving a motorcycle and tractor

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Thomas Lewis from Firestone, Colorado, was riding a 2022 Moto Guzzi motorcycle headed east on US 36 Highway in Washington County. He crashed into the back of a 1981 John Deer tractor which was also headed east.

Lewis was ejected from the motorcycle, and suffered fatal injuries. The tractor driver, a 26-year-old man from Diller, Nebraska, was not hurt.

The crash happened at around 2:45 Tuesday afternoon on US 36 Highway at milepost 269, about a 1/2 mile east of Osage Road, in Washington County.