Salina Police are looking for a motorcycle and the person who allegedly stole it.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities are reviewing door-cam video from the 700 block of E. Ash after someone rolled away with the 2021 Kawasaki Z125 bike.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 10pm Monday and 9am Tuesday morning. Loss is listed at $3,300. The motorcycle is painted black with red rims.