Motorcycle Stolen

A stolen motorcycle showed signs of damage when it was discovered early Friday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 2200 block of Meadowlark Lane at 2 a.m. for reports of a possible vehicle collision.

It turned out to be a blue 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle that was resting on its side with no one in the area. Officers ran the tag and went to the residence connected to the motorcycle.

Officers made contact with the owner, a 35-year-old Salina man. He told police that the bike was stolen.

The motorcycle had ignition and cosmetic damage that amounted to an estimated $500. Hanus said it was believed that the bike was being dragged with a rope or strap of some kind.

The investigation is ongoing.