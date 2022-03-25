Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 39 °

Motorcycle Stolen

KSAL StaffMarch 25, 2022

A stolen motorcycle showed signs of damage when it was discovered early Friday morning.

Salina Police Capt. Gary Hanus tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 2200 block of Meadowlark Lane at 2 a.m. for reports of a possible vehicle collision.

It turned out to be a blue 2006 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle that was resting on its side with no one in the area. Officers ran the tag and went to the residence connected to the motorcycle.

Officers made contact with the owner, a 35-year-old Salina man. He told police that the bike was stolen.

The motorcycle had ignition and cosmetic damage that amounted to an estimated $500. Hanus said it was believed that the bike was being dragged with a rope or strap of some kind.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Motorcycle Stolen

A stolen motorcycle showed signs of damage when it was discovered early Friday morning. Salina Po...

March 25, 2022 Comments

Tips Sought in Burglary Case

Kansas News

March 25, 2022

Officers Saves Infant’s Life

Kansas News

March 25, 2022

Record Giving at Match Madness

Top News

March 25, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Motorcycle Stolen
March 25, 2022Comments
Tips Sought in Burglary C...
March 25, 2022Comments
Officers Saves InfantR...
March 25, 2022Comments
Medal of Honor Recipient ...
March 25, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra