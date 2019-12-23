Motorcycle Stolen, Wrecked

Salina Police are looking for a thief who stole a motorcycle and ran away from the scene of an accident after wrecking it.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Friday afternoon officers were sent to the intersection of Broadway and Crawford after a rider lost control of a motorcycle and slammed into a car and an SUV at a red light.

The white male suspect got off the ground and ran from the scene.

Police say the 2001 Honda CBR 600 bike had been stolen earlier in the day from a home in the 800 block of Plaza Drive. No one was injured in the 2006 Chevy Malibu and a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee that were damaged in the crash.

The bike was heavily damaged and is valued at $2,600. Police say the the suspect is a white male in his late 20’s.