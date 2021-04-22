Motorcycle Stolen From Kraft Manor

Salina Police are investigating a motorcycle theft that is believed to have occurred over the overnight Tuesday in to early Wednesday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2005 Suzuki GSX-R600K5 motorcycle, that is white and black in color–with a black and silver cover, is stolen from the parking lot of Kraft Manor, 1801 S. 9th St.

The owner of the bike is 21-year-old Dylan Henry, Salina. He still has the key and had the forks locked on the bike. Investigators believe that the motorcycle would have had have been loaded on something and taken away from the property sometime between Tuesday at 9 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The bike has a Kansas tag: 82-FEW. It is valued at $3,750.