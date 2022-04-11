Salina, KS

Motorcycle Stolen

KSAL StaffApril 11, 2022

A motorcycle was stolen from a residence in Assaria over the course of Friday night.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 24-year-old male victim told deputies that his green 2008 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was taken from the 100 block of Cox Way. He last saw it Friday night, and when he went to work the next morning, it was gone.

The bike is valued at $6,000 and has Kansas tags reading 89CZV.

Soldan said some nearby video surveillance footage shows a vehicle of interest from that night.

Photos Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office:

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

