Motorcycle Rider Killed in Police Pursuit

A motorcycle rider was killed when he crashed during a police pursuit on a Kansas highway and was run over by a semi.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Luke Rea of Ottawa was riding a 2007 Suzuki as he was being pursued by the Anderson County Sheriff.

Rea was attempting to pass a semi truck and trailer. As he passed, one of the motorcycle’s tires went off the shoulder of the road. Rea lost control and skidded to the ground. Both he and the motorcycle were run over by the semi.

Rea died at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt.

The incident happened early Friday morning, in Anderson County on U.S. 169 Highway a mile a half south of Garnett.