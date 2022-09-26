Salina, KS

Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash

September 26, 2022

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash involving a deer late Sunday night in South Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Larry Ryan of Pratt was riding a 2012 Honda motorcycle on a rural road in Stafford County. He lost control when he attempted to avoid a deer that entered the road from the right. The rider and bike left  the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Ryan suffered critical injuries in the crash. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Stafford where he died.

The crash happened at around 7:30 Sunday night in rural Stafford County on SE 80th Avenue about 6 miles south of Stafford,

 

