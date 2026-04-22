Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash

A motorcycle rider was killed in a single-vehicle crash on K 140 Highway near Ellsworth.

According to the Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 1:19 Tuesday afternoon.

A motorcycle rider who was headed east left the road and crashed in the north ditch. The rider was wearing a helmet.

First responders from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Ellsworth Police Department, Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth County EMS, Ellsworth County Fire, and EagleMed / MedTrans Global Medical all responded.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Photos via Ellsworth County Sheriff’s Office