Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash

A motorcycle rider was killed in a singe vehicle crash late Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Jess Chavez of Wichita was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Interstate 235 at Wichita headed north. He left the road for an unknown reason, entered the median, and struck a guardrail.

The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and into the guardrail and a fence. He came to rest in the road.

The motorcycle continued riderless, crossing the median and southbound lanes of I-235. It went through a fence and came to rest on street, west of I-235.

Chazez, who was not wearing a helmet, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened just before 11:30 Friday night on Interstate 235 at mile marker 4.2 Northbound, just North of West Street, in Wichita.