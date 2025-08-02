Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash

A motorcycle rider from Nebraska was killed in Kansas when he crashed into a vehicle which was slowing on a highway to make a turn into a cemetery.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was driving east on US 36 Highway and slowed to turn into a cemetery drive. A Yamaha motorcycle ran into the back of a trailer the pickup was towing.

The motorcycle rider, 70-year-old Mark Hollenbeck from Parker, Nebraska, was killed in the crash.

No one in the truck was seriously injured.

The crash happened Friday evening in Smith County on US 36 about a mile east of US 281 Highway.