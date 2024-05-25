Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash

A man from Georgia was killed when he crashed his motorcycle in Kansas, near Abilene, Friday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 67-year-old William Anyan from Athens, Georgia, was riding a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle headed east on Interstate 70. Traffic was backed up and stopped due to a different accident. As the Harley approached it crashed into the rear of a Chevrolet Equinox which was stopped in the left lane.

Anyan was killed in the crash. A passenger in the SUV sustained minor injuries. She was treated at the scene, but not transported to the hospital.

The crash happened Friday evening shortly after 5:00 four miles east of Abilene in Dickinson County.