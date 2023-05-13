Motorcycle Rider Killed in Crash

A motorcycle rider was killed in crash north of Manhattan late Friday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 66-year-old Daniel Davis of Manhattan was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle headed north on Tuttle Creek Boulevard. He crashed into the back left corner of a 2016 Ford F 150 which was preparing to make a left turn.

Davis, who was wearing safety glasses but no helmet, was ejected and died.

A third vehicle, a 2018 Dodge Journey, was struck by debris as a result of the initial crash.

The crash happened at 3:55 Friday afternoon 12 miles North of Manhattan.