Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Interstate Crash

A single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle along Interstate 70 sent a man from Virginia to the hospital in Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 74-year-old Joseph Jacobs from Virginia Beach, Virginia, was riding a 2016 Can-Am motorcycle headed east on I 70 in Dickinson County. The vehicle left the road, entered a ditch, struck an embankment and overturned.

Jacobs, who was wearing a helmet, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The crash happened at 8:20 Monday morning six miles west of Junction City on I 70 in Dickinson County.