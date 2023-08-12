Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on a Geary County highway Friday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 63-year-old David Coulson was riding a 2001 Harley Davison motorcycle headed east on K 82 Highway. He failed to negotiate the curve onto Southbound US 77 Highway. The motorcycle slid onto its side and came to rest in the center median.

Coulson, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to Geary County Hospital.

The crash happened at 8:20 Friday night at the K82 at US77 Junction five miles east of Wakefield.