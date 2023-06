A Salina man was transported to the hospital after a car hit the motorcycle he was riding on Monday afternoon.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that EMS took 26-year-old Joel Luts to Salina Regional Health Center with non life threatening injuries after the accident in the 1700 block of W. Crawford.

Police say 24-year-old Caden Nelson was cited for turning in front of the Honda motorcycle in her 2011 Toyota Corolla and causing the crash.