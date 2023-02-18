Salina, KS

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerFebruary 18, 2023

A motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital in Salina following a collision near Beverly.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Joel McCosh from Beverly was riding a Suzuki motorcycle headed east on K 18 Highway. He struck the back passenger side of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup that made a left hand turn in front of him.

McCosh, who was wearing a helmet, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

No one in the truck was hurt in the crash.

The crash happened at 5:45 Friday evening on K 18 Highway 1/4 mile east of the Lincoln County community of Beverly.

 

