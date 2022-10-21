Salina, KS

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerOctober 21, 2022

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near the Dickinson County community of Herington.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Matthew Pfrenger of Herington was riding a 200 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle headed south on U.S. 77 Highway. An oncoming Buick Park Avenue passenger car  crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle.

Pfenger, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the bike. He was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital with suspected serous injuries.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

The crash happened at 3:50 AM Thursday  on U.S. 77 Highway 3 miles south of Herington.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

