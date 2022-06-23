Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 67 °

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerJune 23, 2022

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Patrick Noles of Junction City was riding a Victory Motorcycle headed west on the interstate in Geary County near Fort Riley. He lost control and laid the bike down. It impacted the guardrail, where both the the rider and motorcycle slid to a stop.

Noles suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to a Topeka hospital.

The crash happened at 7:00 Wednesday night on I-70 in Geary County at mile marker 302 in front of  Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Airfield.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Sports News

Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald ...

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Head Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald announced his coaching staff today, as...

June 23, 2022 Comments

Free Rides to Salina Family Healthc...

Kansas News

June 23, 2022

Ohtani, Angels shutout KC

Sports News

June 23, 2022

Salina Man Accused of Disorderly Co...

Kansas News

June 23, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Free Rides to Salina Fami...
June 23, 2022Comments
Salina Man Accused of Dis...
June 23, 2022Comments
Truck Fire Near US-81, No...
June 23, 2022Comments
Two Injured in Glider Cra...
June 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra