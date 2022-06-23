Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Patrick Noles of Junction City was riding a Victory Motorcycle headed west on the interstate in Geary County near Fort Riley. He lost control and laid the bike down. It impacted the guardrail, where both the the rider and motorcycle slid to a stop.

Noles suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to a Topeka hospital.

The crash happened at 7:00 Wednesday night on I-70 in Geary County at mile marker 302 in front of Fort Riley’s Marshall Army Airfield.