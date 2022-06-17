Salina, KS

Now: 78 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 76 °

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerJune 17, 2022

A motorcycle rider from Lindsborg was hurt in a motorcycle crash which happened as vehicles were passing a sheriff deputy conducting a traffic stop in south central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  a Toyota Camry headed south on K-14 Highway passed a stationary Rice County Sheriff’s vehicle on a traffic stop. The car entered the northbound lane to pass the patrol vehicle. The car and an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle sideswiped one another.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 61-year-old Kevin Malm of Lindsborg, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

The crash happened Thursday night at at around 11:15 on K-14 Highway in Rice County 3.2 miles South of Lyons.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Algae Prompting More Public Health ...

Toxic blue green algae has prompted state health officials to issue public health advisories for eig...

June 17, 2022 Comments

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Top News

June 17, 2022

Cattle Die in Heat

Top News

June 17, 2022

Remember Pets in the Heat

Kansas News

June 16, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Algae Prompting More Publ...
June 17, 2022Comments
Remember Pets in the Heat
June 16, 2022Comments
New Map Won’t Chang...
June 16, 2022Comments
Bat Stolen From Business
June 16, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra