Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider from Lindsborg was hurt in a motorcycle crash which happened as vehicles were passing a sheriff deputy conducting a traffic stop in south central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry headed south on K-14 Highway passed a stationary Rice County Sheriff’s vehicle on a traffic stop. The car entered the northbound lane to pass the patrol vehicle. The car and an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle sideswiped one another.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 61-year-old Kevin Malm of Lindsborg, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

The crash happened Thursday night at at around 11:15 on K-14 Highway in Rice County 3.2 miles South of Lyons.