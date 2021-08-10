Salina, KS

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 10, 2021

A Colorado man was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Salina on Interstate 135.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol  39-year-old David Friedrichsen from Loveland, Colorado, was riding a Honda motorcycle headed north on the Interstate. As the motorcycle and a white SUV  were entering a construction zone the SUV switched lanes and struck the motorcycle, causing it to go into the median. Friedrichsen was ejected. The SUV did not stop and continued north.

Friedrichsen, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Monday morning on I 135 about a mile south of Schilling Road.

 

 

 

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

