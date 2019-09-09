Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider was hurt in a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Western Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Paul Simpson of Hays was riding a 2004 Kawasaki Motorcycle headed west on K 96 Highway in rural Lane County.

As Simpson was attempting to pass a 1998 Blue Bird bus on the left, the bus attempted to make a left hand turn. The motorcycle struck the bus on the drivers side steering axle.

Simpson, who was wearing a helmet, was hurt. He was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital with suspected serious injuries.

No one on the bus, including a driver and five passengers, was hurt.

The crash happened Sunday evening at around 8:30 on K 96 Highway in Lane County about 9 miles east of Dighton.