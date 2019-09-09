Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 79 ° | Lo: 73 °

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

Todd PittengerSeptember 9, 2019

A motorcycle rider was hurt in a two-vehicle crash involving a bus in Western Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 58-year-old Paul Simpson of Hays was riding a 2004 Kawasaki Motorcycle headed west on K 96 Highway in rural Lane County.

As Simpson was attempting to pass a 1998 Blue Bird bus on the left, the bus attempted to make a left hand turn. The motorcycle struck the bus on the drivers side steering axle.

Simpson, who was wearing a helmet, was hurt. He was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital with suspected serious injuries.

No one on the bus, including a driver and five passengers, was hurt.

The crash happened Sunday evening at around 8:30 on K 96 Highway in Lane County about 9 miles east of Dighton.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Wages Appear To Be On The Rise In S...

Saline County's economy is performing well based on a wage study released last month by the Kansas D...

September 9, 2019 Comments

Gov. Kelly Begins Overview of Kansa...

Top News

September 9, 2019

AUDIO: Les Miles Weekly Press Confe...

Sports News

September 9, 2019

Salina Teens Found in Stolen Car

Kansas News

September 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Teens Found in Sto...
September 9, 2019Comments
Mac School Threats Under ...
September 9, 2019Comments
Salina Police Log 9-9-19
September 9, 2019Comments
Keys Cut Off Woman’s Neck
September 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH