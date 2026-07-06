Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider from Nebraska was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Honda was headed east on K 156 Highway when there was a mechanical malfunction. The rider, 69-year-old Linda Schneider from Ralston, Nebraska, lost control and was throw into a ditch.

Schneider, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to the hospital in Great Bend to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Sunday morning at 10:22 on K 156 Highway in Barton County at mile marker 137.2 eastbound, or K 156 .1 mile west of NE 100 Avenue.