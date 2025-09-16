Motorcycle Crashes Into Deer

A motorcycle rider was injured in a crash involving a deer Monday night.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:20 pm deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of K-4 Highway in reference to a motorcycle crash. Deputies located a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was involved, a dead deer on scene, but no rider.

At about 8:50 pm a family member of the motorcycle rider advised they were en-route to Salina Regional Health Center with the rider, identified as 49-year-old Derek Blaha of Gypsum.

Blaha was headed west on the highway when he stuck the deer that entered the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.

Blaha, who was not wearing a helmet, received non-life threatening injuries that included, scrapes/abrasions on his body and forehead.