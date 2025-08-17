Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider making a U-turn on a Kansas highway was injured in a crash.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Kenneth Poland from Derby was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle on US 83 Highway. He pulled to the shoulder of road to make a U-Turn. As he was making the turn he collided with a GMC Sierra pickup truck, which was swerving in an attempt to avoid a crash as it was coming up from behind.

Poland was transported by EMS to the hospital in Garden City to be treated for suspected serious injuries. No one in the pickup was hurt.

The crash happened just before 5:00 Saturday afternoon in Finney County on US 83 Highway at milepost 68, about a mile south of US 50 Highway.