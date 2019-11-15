Salina, KS

Motorcycle Rider hits Deer

Todd PittengerNovember 15, 2019

A motorcycle rider was hurt in a crash involving a deer.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 52-year-old William Sauer of Victoria was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle on U.S. 40 Highway when he struck a deer. He was thrown from the bike and came to rest in the roadway. The deer and motorcycle came to rest in a ditch.

Sauer, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital in Hays.

The crash happened Thursday morning  on U.S. 40 Highway two miles west of Gorham in Ellis County.

