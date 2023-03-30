Motorcycle Rider Arrested After Chase, Crash

A motorcycle rider and his passenger were both injured when they crashed during a high speed pursuit.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at about 5:45 PM the Great Bend Police Department attempted to stop a black motorcycle within the city limits. The motorcycle had an operator and a passenger.

The driver fled from the police officer, leaving Great Bend on NW. 10th Ave. The police officer lost the vehicle and terminated the pursuit.

A few minutes later a Sheriff’s Office Sgt. located the bike approaching NW. 30th Road at NW. 10th Ave. The operator was traveling at a high rate of speed. The sergeant attempted to stop the motorcycle, at which time he continued to flee. The operator then turned southbound on US 281 and continued into a residential neighborhood in Great Bend committing numerous traffic violations.

The operator lost control near the intersection of 25th and Morton St. in Great Bend, and crashed near the intersection.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as William Dunn, age 29 of Kingman, Kansas. Dunn was transported to University of Kansas Hospital in Great Bend. He sustained minor injuries. Upon release from the hospital Dunn was arrested and booked into the Barton County Jail on charges of aggravated battery, felony flee and elude, possession of stolen property and reckless driving.

The passenger identified as 22-year-old Shyanne Huntley of Great Bend was also transported to the hospital. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

It was later determined the motorcycle was stolen in Missouri.