Motorcycle Ride to Jail

An expired Kansas motorcycle tag leads to the arrest of a Salina couple.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 23-year-old Dillon Sonnier and 22-year-old Elektra Iford were taken into custody on Thursday night around 11:50pm, after the two jumped off the bike and entered the Casey’s General Store at 500 N. Ohio.

An officer on patrol had recognized the woman as wanted on a warrant and turned into the Casey’s to contact her. As officers talked to Sonnier about the expired tag he became noticeably nervous and requested to go into the store to use the restroom.

A pat-down by police revealed a 9mm handgun in his coat and a handful of amphetamine pills. The convicted felon is now facing charges for criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance and driving without a valid license.

Iford, who has an active warrant in Saline County, was coaxed out of the bathroom by a store employee and arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.