Motorcycle Passenger Killed in Crash

A woman from Arkansas was killed in single vehicle motorcycle crash near Salina Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Harley Davison Flux motorcycle was headed west on Interstate 70. The rear tire blew out causing the bike to lose control and lay over. The driver and passenger were thrown from the bike, landing in the center median.

The driver, 52-year-old Kevin Pierce from Paragould, Arkansas, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

A passenger on the motorcycle, 40-year-0ld Mary Pierce also from Paragould, Arkansas, was also transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center where she died from her injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing half-helmets.

The crash happened at 10:14 Thursday morning on I 70 at mile marker 238.9, about a half mile east of the Brookville Road exit.