Motorcycle Leads 160 Mile Pursuit

A high speed pursuit Sunday morning along Interstate 70 which began in Dickinson County traveled west for 160 miles across portions of eight counties before ending in Gove County.

Authorities tell KSAL News the pursuit began when a traffic stop was attempted on a motorcycle in the area of milepost 272 west of Abilene. The rider did not stop, and instead a chase began.

Speeds ranged between 30 miles per hour and upwards of 100 miles per hour as the chase went west on the interstate for nearly three hours.

Pursuing officers eventually fell back and monitored from a safe distance when a Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft arrived and monitored the motorcycle from the air.

The pursuit ended after 160 miles in the area on milepost 112 when the motorcycle ran out of fuel in Gove County. The rider, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested and transported back to Abilene to face charges.

There were no injuries in the incident.