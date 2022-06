A Utah man was transported to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle on a wet Tuesday morning.

Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 69-year-old Kenneth Sabo lost control of his 2014 Honda motorcycle as he rode southbound on 9th Street near the I-70 interchange Tuesday morning around 6:20am.

EMS transported Sabo to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the wet road surface played a role in the accident.