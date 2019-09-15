Salina, KS

Motorcycle Fleeing Police Crashes

Todd PittengerSeptember 15, 2019

A motorcycle rider was hurt when he crashed while fleeing police in South Central Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Skyler Rupp from Wichita was riding a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle fleeing Mount Hope Police on a rural road in Reno County.  He lost control of the bike and crashed.

Rupp suffered a suspected serious injury. He was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The chase and crash happened Saturday afternoon at around 2:15 in Reno County,  six miles south of KS-96 on Obee Road.

 

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

