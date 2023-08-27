Motorcycle Crashes While Fleeing Police

A motorcycle rider was badly injured when he crashed while fleeing police in Junction City late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Calvin Amacker Jr. was riding a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle actively fleeing from law enforcement. He took a curve too quickly, left the road, and struck a utility junction box.

Amacker, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected. H suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to the hospital in Junction City.

The crash happened at around 10:15 Saturday night in the 300 block of West Ash Street in Junction City.