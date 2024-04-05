Motorcycle Crashes During Chase

A motorcycle rider led Salina Police on a high speed pursuit in central Salina Friday morning that ended in a crash.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Crawford and Phillips. The motorcycle crashed as it was trying to make a turn.

Police told KSAL News at the scene the rider was wearing a helmet, and was not hurt in the crash. He tried to run off on foot but was quickly caught.

The rider, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested and transported to the Saline County Jail where he could face multiple possible charges.