Motorcycle Crash Sunday Evening

Todd PittengerAugust 21, 2022

One person was injured in a motorcycle crash early Sunday evening in South Salina.

The single vehicle crash happened at around 6:00 on South Ohio Street, north of the intersection of Ohio and Albert.

As first responders arrived, one person and a motorcycle were both down in the street. The victim was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

More specific details on how the crash happened were not immediately available at the scene.

_ _ _

Photo: First responders prepare to transport the victim.

