A Salina man was injured in a motorcycle crash on Sunday morning.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that around 10am Sunday morning, 71-year-old David Nowak lost control of a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle as he was riding southbound on S. Ohio and passed over Water Well Road into a muddy area on S. Ohio.

Nowak was injured and transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.