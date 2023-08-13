Motorcycle Collides With Deer

A motorcycle rider from Oklahoma was seriously injured in a crash involving a deer on a North Central Kansas highway late Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Jacob Barnes from Oklahoma City was riding a 2004 Honda motorcycle headed east on K 18 Highway in Lincoln County. He struck a deer which entered from the north side of the road.

Barnes, who was wearing a helmet, suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina.

The crash happened Saturday night at 11:00 on K 18 Highway, about three miles west of Lincoln.