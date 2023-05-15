Motorcycle, Car Crash injury

A Salina man was cited for failure to yield after a car versus motorcycle accident last Friday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells News that Joshua Rubino was driving southbound on Montrose Street and came to a full stop in his Ford Fusion at the Crawford intersection.

Police say he then proceeded south – but did not see a man riding a motorcycle heading west of Crawford.

The collision left both vehicles damaged and needing to be towed.

The motorcycle rider was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.