Motorcycle, Car Crash injury

A Salina man was cited for failure to yield after a car versus motorcycle accident last Friday.
Police Captain Paul Forrester tells News that Joshua Rubino was driving southbound on Montrose Street and came to a full stop in his Ford Fusion at the Crawford intersection.
Police say he then proceeded south – but did not see a man riding a motorcycle heading west of Crawford.
The collision left both vehicles damaged and needing to be towed.
The motorcycle rider was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.