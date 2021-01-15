Salina, KS

Motorcycle and Electronics Stolen

Jeremy BohnJanuary 15, 2021

Numerous items are stolen from a north Salina property in the evening hours Wednesday.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the burglary occurred at 160 N. Broadway Blvd. at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A witness tells authorities that they saw two subjects in the yard of the home around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, appearing to be jump starting a car. Both had flashlights.

At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, police received call from 71-year-old Larry Mattison, Salina, about his 1983 Honda 50 cc motorcycle, valued at $1,000, that had been stolen from a shed on his property at 160 N. Broadway.

Mattison also rents out the property to 21-year-old Anaili Fleites, Salina, and she found that her 2009 Nissan Versa had been broken in to. Stolen from the vehicle is a JBL stereo, JBL amplifier, JBL subwoofer, a Sony subwoofer, a Costco child seat and a Goodyear tire.

Total property loss is $3,190.

The motorcycle has a Kansas tag: 32-CUP.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

