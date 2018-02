A motions hearing is scheduled for the three men accused of plotting to bomb Somali immigrants in Garden City.

Gavin Wright, Curtis Allen and Patrick Stein allegedly planned to detonate explosives at an apartment complex and mosque on the day after the 2016 presidential election.

All three suspects were scheduled to appear in federal court in Wichita at 8:30 a.m.

They will stand trial later this year for conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.