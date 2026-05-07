Mother’s Day Events Taking Over Abilene

A full schedule of events is planned in Abilene for Mother’s Day weekend, May 9–10, offering shopping, tours, dining, and family-friendly activities throughout the community.

According to the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, on Saturday, May 9, the 8th Annual Abilene Downtown Antique Fest will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in historic downtown Abilene. The event will feature antiques, vintage items, handmade goods, food trucks, and live entertainment.

Also on Saturday, the Downtown Abilene Cruise for Food Car Show will be held at Little Ike Park (3rd and Spruce) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with registration from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The event includes a $10 entry fee and a non-perishable food item donation, benefiting Neighbor to Neighbor and the Abilene Area Food Pantry. The car show will feature classic vehicles, drawings, and cash prizes. Registration and check-in will take place at Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro, 302 N. Broadway. The show is coordinated by Rod Riffel.

The Seelye Mansion will be open for tours throughout the weekend, with Saturday tours beginning at 10:00 a.m. and Sunday tours beginning at 1:00 p.m. The historic home includes original furnishings from the 1904 World’s Fair and period lighting fixtures.

Saturday evening, the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad will host the Mother’s Day Express dinner train departing at 6:00 p.m. The two-hour excursion includes a catered meal from Kite’s of Aggieville, with entrée options of shrimp scampi or grilled chicken over fettuccini alfredo, along with salad, breadsticks, and dessert.

On Sunday, May 10, the railroad will offer a Mother’s Day lunch excursion aboard the Flint Hills Express at 1:00 p.m. The Wheat State Family Diner experience includes an optional boxed lunch prepared by Amanda’s Bakery & Bistro, with sandwich, chips, and dessert options for adults and children. The trip includes a stop in Enterprise at the Hoffman Mill and General Store. Tickets for both rides are available at www.asvrr.og.

“If you are looking for a special way to celebrate Mother’s Day, give Mom a visit to Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Director of the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau. “From shopping and history to a memorable meal on the train, Abilene offers plenty to see and do while spending time together. At the end of the day, the best gift you can give on Mother’s Day is time together making memories.”