Mother Nature Provides Fireworks

What began as a hot, humid Independence Day ended with thunderstorms rolling across Kansas and dampening some planned fireworks festivities.

In Salina, Independence Day began with a patriotic set of songs from the Salina Municipal Band, and it ended with a spectacular fireworks display. From fun in the park, to food, fellowship, and fireworks, Salina let freedom ring on Tuesday.

For the 47th year in a row Salina celebrated an old fashioned 4th of July with Play Day in the Park.

The fun moved in the evening to the Berkley Family Recreation Area for the Skyfire fireworks spectacular. A free concert featuring King Midas began the evening. The Skyfire fireworks spectacular was the main event. It was scheduled to begin at 10:00, but as storms approached the show began at 9:15. Shortly after it ended the rain began.

Back in 2009 most fireworks became legal again in Salina. The sale, storage, and discharge of fireworks was prohibited in Salina beginning in December of 1965. In 1987 the ban was partially lifted, and things like snakes, poppers, and smoke devices were allowed. In 1981 Saline County also banned fireworks. That ban was rescinded in 2009.

Many people celebrated both Monday and Tuesday nights. Numerous fireworks could be heard, and seen lighting up the sky both nights. Family and friends gathered on lawns and in neighborhoods throughout town enjoying fellowship, fun, and fireworks.