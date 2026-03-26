Mother Deemed Competent to Stand Trial

A Salina woman facing charges in connection with the death of her 5-month-old son has been deemed competent to stand trial.

21-year-old Adyson Burr appeared in person in Saline County District Court before Judge Amy Norton Thursday morning.

Both the Saline County Attorney’s Office and Burr’s attorney have received and reviewed the results of a comprehensive mental health evaluation she underwent. Neither side objected to the findings, which indicate she is competent to stand trial.

Burr’s attorney said after reviewing the results, and speaking with her, he has no objections to the case continuing in court.

Judge Norton adopted the evaluation, and ruled that Burr is competent, and the case will proceed.

The case stems from the death of Burr’s son. Back on Monday, January 12th, first responders were sent to a home in central Salina to a medical call. Just prior to the call, one of those occupants had discovered the 5-month-old boy unresponsive in his crib. Officers and medics discovered the child deceased.

After both adult occupants of the home were interviewed, Burr was arrested on charges which include:

1st Degree Homicide

Child Abuse

Burr is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Judge Norton scheduled a preliminary hearing in May, at which time it will be determined if there is enough evidence to proceed to a trial.